



The Regional Secretary of Housing, Sebastián Fernández, has met with the Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, to address issues they consider of particular importance for the town in terms of housing, among which the launch of the Plan Viu Valencian Community.

During the meeting, the two administrations discussed the next actions concerning the municipality of Torrevieja within the framework of the Plan Viu.

Sebastián Fernández presented the guidelines and lines of action that are part of the Viu-CV Plan with which the Council plans to promote the construction of more than 10,000 sheltered homes through public-private collaboration throughout the legislature.

According to the Institute of National Statistics, Torrevieja currently has some 30,000 vacant homes, around a quarter of all residential properties. More than any other town in the area. The new Lagoons Village complex will add 7,000 homes, to which the developments within the town would be added, such as the controversial tower blocks. The general consensus of many of the current residents being that the infrastructure cannot cope with the number of residents now, even considering the depopulation felt in recent years.