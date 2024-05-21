



The popular and trendy fast-food chain Popeyes, specialising in chicken and operated in Spain by Restaurant Brands Iberia, has expanded its presence with the opening of its first restaurant in Torrevieja.

This opening is a significant step in the company’s growth strategy, reinforcing its positioning in the Valencian Community.

Since its arrival in Spain at the end of 2019, Popeyes has extended its offering of Louisiana-style crispy chicken throughout the country, now adding 129 establishments.

With the recent opening in Torrevieja, the chain operates its ninth restaurant in the Alicante province and its 20th in the Valencian Community, consolidating it as a key region for its operations, only surpassed by the Community of Madrid in number of locations.

The new opening has generated 30 new jobs in Torrevieja, contributing to local economic growth and raising the number of jobs created by the chain throughout the autonomous community to more than 600. No statement has been issued explaining what happened to the workers who used to operate in the premises which Popeyes has taken over.

The new establishment, located in the Torrevieja Commercial Centre (Carrefour to you and me), has modern facilities such as a drink refill system, self-ordering, free Wi-Fi, takeaway service, the option to pick up orders from the car and a home delivery service managed by the company itself to ensure quality and complete control of the process, from the kitchen to delivery to the customer.

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes has more than 50 years of experience in the sector and operates more than 4,300 restaurants worldwide. The chain is highly valued in the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector and is a benchmark in chicken specialisation in the US.