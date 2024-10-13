The Leader Newspaper 14 October 24 – Edition 1045





We might not have had the pomp and ceremony seen earlier in the day in Madrid but, unlike the capital, where it ‘poured on the parade’, we did have the weather for the very first National Day celebration, held specifically for the People of Orihuela Costa.

The evening consisted of the raising of ‘la Rojigualda’ by Snr Mestre after which there was a 40-minute musical recital from the orchestra ‘Quodlibet’.

There were 4 earthquakes in just a couple of hours in Torrevieja on Tuesday night, the latest major phenomenon to hit the city, all with their epicentre in the same area: the western shore of Laguna Rosa, between the municipalities of Torrevieja, Los Montesinos and San Miguel de Salinas.

