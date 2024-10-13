Guardia Civil pays tribute to its patron saint in Torrevieja





October 12th, the National Day, is celebrated with special intensity in a corner of Torrevieja. The Guardia Civil barracks, where members of the Benemérita celebrated the day of their Patron Saint, the Virgen del Pilar.

The day began with a mass in the parish church of the Immaculate Conception. The service was attended by many members of the municipal corporation, including members of the government and the opposition.

Once the festivities were over, officers in full dress uniform marched from the Plaza de la Constitución through Calle Concepción, where the central street had been decorated this week with a multitude of Spanish flags.

The officers arrived at Vista Alegre promenade, where they had been based for years and which on Saturday became their headquarters for the day. There, next to the statues of the musicians, there is a small tribute to the armed institute. Two officers placed a laurel wreath in front of it.

The ceremony consisted of a flag raising. The Queen of Salt, Mireya Hernández, carried out the act in what will be one of her last public actions. She was accompanied by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón, who, together with the main members of the Guardia, presented distinctions to a number of officers before addressing a few words of thanks to the body for their work.

Photo credit: Dario Perez