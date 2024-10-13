National Day on the Orihuela Costa





We might not have had the pomp and ceremony seen earlier in the day in Madrid but, unlike the capital where it ‘poured on the parade’, we did have the weather for the very first National Day celebration, held specifically for the People of Orihuela Costa.

The initiative of the Councillor for the Coast, Manuel Mestre, the former Air Force Lt General is to be congratulated on having the enterprise to put the event together. It was held during Saturday, early evening, outside the Playa Flamenca Town Hall, where, following a parade by the band, which started at La Zenia Boulevard, and which was joined by many residents, the evening continued with the playing of the Spanish National Anthem, ‘La Marcha Real.’

This was followed by the raising of ‘la Rojigualda’ by Snr Mestre and the Commandant of the Teniente Morejón Military Detachment, after which we had a 40-minute musical recital from the orchestra ‘Quodlibet’.

In his speech to a gathering of about 250 residents, Snr Mestre spoke of the rich multiculturalism of Orihuela Costa, where more than 100 different nationalities coexist. He talked of the integration and interrelationships of the various cultures residing in the area, with the objective of the parade being to share the national culture of Spain among the nationalities that live on the coast.

Spain’s National Day is celebrated on October 12th. It commemorates the discovery of the Americas by Christopher Columbus in 1492, a pivotal moment in Spanish history. The day is often referred to as “Día de la Hispanidad” and is celebrated in every town and city across the country.

Earlier in the day King Felipe VI and his daughter, H.R.H. the Princess of Asturias, Leonor, attended celebrations in Madrid, where there was a vibrant display of military might, cultural performances, and traditional music. Unfortunately, the weather conditions led to the suspension of two major events by the military, the air force fly past and the parachute jump by the Air Force Acrobatic Parachute Patrol.

The Infantry Regiment ‘ Inmemorial del Rey No 1’ marching through the rain in Madrid

National Day comes just three days after Valencia Day, which was also celebrated in the municipality last Wednesday, with both Orihuela and Torrevieja councils turning out to commemorate the day.

In Orihuela, where the mayor called for unity from all political parties, the 30 or so spectators in the Plaza del Carmen, were far outnumbered by members of the council, the invited guests and the choir and orchestra from the Municipal Conservatory, as Snr Vegara raised the Valencian flag to the sound of the Royal March.

In Torrevieja the celebration was held in the Plaza de la Constitución where the ‘senyera’, the flag of all Valencians, was raised by the Queen of Salt, Mireya Hernández, to join the National flag, under the watchful eye of the mayor, Eduardo Dolón while many members of the municipal corporation followed the ceremony from the seats.