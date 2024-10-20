The Leader Newspaper 21 October 24 – Edition 1046





The long-awaited widening of the N-332 highway in Torrevieja continues to face significant hurdles due to land availability constraints. Despite assurances from the Ministry of Transport in May that the project would be approved and put out to tender by the end of 2023, progress has been slow due to the lack of suitable land to accommodate the expansion of the road.

The iconic Levante breakwater promenade in Torrevieja will be closed to the public from November to undergo significant renovation and on Saturday afternoon, the Pink Ladies held their annual event at Zenia Boulevard to commemorate International Breast Cancer Awareness Month raising over €2,000 in support of local cancer charities.