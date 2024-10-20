Too little too late as Thader surrender unbeaten run





Redovan CF – 2 CD Thader – 1

By Steve Hibberd

Having risen to top of the Community league southern division, albeit briefly, Thader came back to earth with a bump.

Always a grudge match, this latest local derby had extra spice, in as much as Redovan´s manager was highly successful at preserving Thader´s league survival last season. His departure came as a big surprise, allowing Raul Mora and assistant Adrian Pastor to once again fill the hot seat.

Following a scrappy start to the match, Serhiy should have done better on 13 mins, but when through on goal, Thader´s Ukrainian striker shot harmlessly wide of the post. In a game littered with fouls (some X rated) ref Beneite issued the first of many yellow cards on the half hour mark, and eventually a red one late on. Redovan went on the ascendency, so it was no surprise when Vela received a through ball on 40 mins, before dispatching it under the onrushing visiting keeper Chema, to give the hosts a deserved half time lead.

It took 15 mins into the new half before either keeper were called into action. Once again it was the impressive Serhiy who tried his luck with a well hit drive from distance, but Carlos comfortably saved to maintain his sides advantage.

A jittery Thader defence were close to going further behind on 66 mins, and only a goal line clearance from the veteran Javi saved their blushes. Thader sub Raul was close to restoring parity on 74 mins, as his long range effort missed the target by a fraction. Unfortunately, against the run of play, Kilian shot his side further ahead on 76 mins, although Chema did get a hand to it before it trickled over the line.

When Raul pulled back a goal direct from a free kick on 84 mins, it looked like an unlikely comeback was on the cards. Their chances were increased on 90 mins, when Redovan sub Ruiz was shown a straight red card for a nasty challenge.

Deep into stoppage time, a cross from the right by Javi found Juan, whose goal bound header was magnificently saved by Carlos, then seconds later, the full time whistle was blown.

Thader are replaced at the top of the table by CF Independiente Alicante although victory for Olimpic at home to Gandia on Sunday evening could push them down to third.

On Sunday 27 October, 1130 ko, Thader will take on L´Olleria CF inside Moi Gomez stadium, when hopefully a fresh unbeaten league run will commence.