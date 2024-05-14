



A little test for you. What or who do these words remind you of? Luvvly jubbly, mangetout, millionaire, plonker. No prizes for guessing something which probably 90% know the answer to. Del Boy of only fools and horses fame, of course. And if this makes you smile reminiscently then you should put the 25 May, in your diary right now¡ Because that is the day that Age Concern are holding their “Only fools and horses extravaganza”.

It could be called an immersive experience because Del Boy’s stall will be selling his dodgy gear, but there will also be a band of jolly, honest stallholders who will be selling a huge assortment of goods all guaranteed to do what it says on the tin. There will be a barbecue, so don’t eat before you come, and a raffle with a first prize of a television donated by Del Boy, of course, so it definitely works, you have his word¡¡

Music will be provided by the Melody Makers, and you might catch a glimpse of Trigger, sweeping up with his faithful old broom. And more than likely Rodney might be wandering around being an absolute Plonker.

All this will be held at the Age Concern Centre – Calle Paganini Urb. La Siesta ,next to the Police Station, 03184 Torrevieja, Saturday May 25 starting at 10am. So come on down you know it makes sense.

Oh, if you are wondering where the title of the show came from, its an old cockney saying, which implies that if you are smart enough you will find a way to earn a living without resorting to hard graft.