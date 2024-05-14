



Michelin Editions, a leading company in the French cartographic market and one of the main companies in the world cartographic market, and the “The Most Beautiful Villages in Spain” Association have released a special edition of the road map of Spain dedicated exclusively to the villages which make up this select national tourism product association.

The map has the usual updated cartographic information, although this time it includes the Association’s pictogram that accompanies the name of the 116 villages of which it is currently made up, as well as having an alphabetical index to make the search easier.

Michelin has put on sale the Michelin map that can be bought online or a pack that includes a map and the official 2024 guide to the Most Beautiful Villages in Spain that can orientate and guide travellers along the routes that mark their destination to any of these Spanish villages of guaranteed beauty and quality.

Likewise, Michelin, in its French version, the new “Roadtrips en Espagne” map, dedicated to the Iberian Peninsula, includes and highlights the Association villages with its pictogram.

The Most Beautiful Villages in Spain Association is a Spanish association created in 2011, the date since when Mojácar has belonged as it is one of the founding villages. Its aim is based on the promotion of preferably rural areas, places of great beauty full of history, culture and tradition.

To achieve this, it seeks the involvement not only of the administrations to look after the heritage, but also finds ways of promotion through the media in any of its facets and the different industries related to tourism.

For its part, the French publisher Michelin Éditions du Voyage and its subsidiaries in more than a dozen countries, is one of the market’s oldest and most prestigious European hotel and restaurant guides.

Since its creation in 1900 and its market launch in 1920, it has grown in content and renown until it arrived at awarding its well-known “Michelin Stars” that today are a benchmark in the world of gastronomy, accrediting them as the best in the world.