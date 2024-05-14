



This week, the local PP political group met to announce and approve the appointments of the Executive Committee and the Campaign Director of ahead of the European Elections on June 9, 2024.

To the people previously named as vice-secretaries: Lola Sánchez, Federico Alarcón, José Rubio, Domingo Paredes, Mamen Mateo and Ricardo Recuero, it is worth highlighting the expansion of area secretaries and executive secretaries, increasing their number by more than 150 people. These work teams will be in charge of analysing, collecting opinions, and proposing improving Torrevieja, something they should be doing as part of the majority government team anyway of course.

The Committee approved and announced the person who will direct the electoral campaign, which will be José Rubio, as well as the calendar of events planned by the local PP for the next European Parliament Elections.

The mayor of Torrevieja and president of the local PP, Eduardo Dolón, has highlighted the continuous renewal that the party is carrying out and thanked the firm commitment of all the people who have joined the PP of Torrevieja.

Finally, Eduardo Dolón assured that this new and exciting stage that is beginning aims to promote and reactivate all the party’s work teams in view of these next elections, much in the same way he did before the last local elections, although some people are questioning when the promises he made then will be realised.