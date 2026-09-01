



A man who allegedly set fire to the homes of two people accused of robbing him at gunpoint has been remanded in custody following a violent dispute in Toledo province.

Three men, aged between 35 and 43, have been arrested in Calalberche as part of the Guardia Civil’s Operation Calfire 26. They are suspected of involvement in 11 offences, including armed robbery, arson, threats and criminal damage.

According to investigators, two of the suspects entered the third man’s home and threatened him with a firearm before stealing €15,000 in cash and property valued at more than €20,000.

The alleged robbery victim later took revenge by deliberately setting fire to two homes belonging to the suspected thieves. However, the blaze spread to neighbouring properties and ultimately damaged five homes.

The situation escalated further when the two alleged robbers returned to the victim’s property. A second confrontation followed, during which shots were reportedly exchanged.

Guardia Civil officers launched an investigation to establish the full sequence of events and identify those involved.

Several properties were subsequently searched with support from the GRS-1 reserve and security unit based in Valdemoro. One of the robbery suspects was arrested during the operation while accompanied by another person who was already wanted under a court-issued arrest warrant.

Officers searching the property discovered a large quantity of ammunition, including .45-calibre, 5.56mm and 9mm Parabellum cartridges compatible with genuine firearms, as well as .38-calibre ammunition.

The remaining suspects were arrested at the same time. Investigators said they had no fixed address and had been using several illegally occupied properties.

All three men were brought before the judicial authorities. The Court of First Instance and Investigation in Torrijos, which is overseeing the case, ordered the alleged robbery victim and suspected arsonist to be held in custody without bail.