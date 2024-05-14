



On Friday 24th May, The Melody Makers Singing Group from Quesada will be taking to the stage and for the first time will be joining the Costa Blanca International Concert Band for an exciting evening of music and song in an event called MOVIE NIGHT.

The event will take place at The Salt Church, Calle Daya Nueva 12, Los Montesinos at 7pm until 9.30pm, the cost of the tickets are €10 each and are available from The Card Shop at Punta Prima or Benimar, Bargain Books in San Miguel or by checking out the band’s Facebook page, it should be a wonderful evening celebrating music from the movies.

The Melody Makers Singing Group is an International, Mixed Singing group, they are a friendly group and are always ready to welcome new members, so why not come along to one of their rehearsals and see what the group is about. They rehearse every Tuesday 2pm to 4pm at Lakeview Restaurant and Bar, 16 Calle Toledo, Quesada.