



Orihuela is increasing the actions it takes with the control of mosquito populations in the Municipality. Councillor Noelia Grao said, “although we follow a schedule, we carry monitoring to locate possible outbreaks and also attend to the reports we receive from individuals warning of outbreaks”.

Now that temperatures have increased, we are increasing treatments in areas such as the Palmeral, areas of puddling, scuppers, treatment facilities, reservoirs and irrigation ponds, ravines and water wadis.

The council has also applied for an additional grant to the Diputación de Alicante for the treatment of disinfestation to control populations in the municipality.