



Congratulations to Princess Leonor who comes of age on Tuesday. Currently at the Military Academy in Zaragoza where she has recently embarked on a 3-year officer’s course, at 18 years of age and as heir to the Spanish throne, she is being increasingly thrust into the spotlight raising questions about the role she will play as an adult royal.

Her birthday will be marked by a ceremony in the Spanish Parliament, after which there will be a reception in the Royal Palace in Madrid, followed by a family gathering in the El Pardo palace, just outside the capital.

As a figure that is increasingly orbiting Spain’s celebrity universe the princess has already been linked with Barcelona and Spain football player Gavi, as well as a young officer cadet that she is currently studying alongside in Zaragoza. Both rumours are understood to be false but they nevertheless highlight the appetite in some quarters for the princess to be a part of pop culture.