



The Civil Guard has dismantled a hidden drug sales point in a hair salon in Almoradí where a hairdresser distributed the drugs while two men, one of which was her husband, attracted clients and sold the drugs.

The Guardia Civil have been aware of the salon for some weeks, as they noted a constant flow of people, including minors, visiting the establishment both day and night. They carried out surveillance of the premises with the assistance of the Almoradí Local Police, confirming their suspicions that drugs were being sold.

A search of the premises, together with 2 homes, was carried out in late April resulting in the seizure of 152 grams of hashish, as well as material for cutting, weighing and packaging the drug. The owner of the salon has been arrested along with the two men. All three have since been placed at the disposal of the Court of Instruction No. 1 of Orihuela.