



Making the Spanish national news this Monday, we have a violent pre-planned robbery gang arrested, business fined for sending email to employee outside working hours, and a competition set to reward school entrepreneurs.

Monday marks the anniversary of the forming of the Guardia Civil in Spain in 1844

Amongst the local holidays today we have Sabadell and Vallodolid.

Spanish News Headlines

The Guardia Civil has arrested six people belonging to a criminal organisation that had attacked the home of a couple to rob them in the town of San Antonio de Benagéver, in Valencia.

One of the arrested people had befriended the victims and subsequently provided information to the rest of the organisation to commit the robbery.

After two hooded men suddenly burst into the house with simulated weapons, they tied the couple up with zip ties and attacked them to get them to tell them where they kept the money.

The Superior Court of Justice of Galicia ruled in favour of an employee, after the business for which he works continued to send him emails – although they claimed that they were “without obligation to read” – after he had asked the employer to respect their right to digital disconnection, as reported by Luis San José, a labour lawyer at the AGM Abogados.

Given the situation, the employee decided to file a lawsuit, which has resulted in the company being sentenced to pay compensation of 1,000 euro, ratifying the employee’s right to disconnect, which includes a penalty for damages and another for violation of the Data Protection Law.

The National Mini-Business Competition brings together the best youth business projects, designed by Secondary, Baccalaureate and Vocational Training students from all over Spain, and is set to reward those students with the best business ideas.

The national final will be held in Madrid on May 22 and 23, after the last two autonomous communities to choose their finalists for this competition were Andalusia and Catalonia. Among the different participants, the teams will be chosen to represent Spain in the European Gen-E competition, which will be held from July 2 to 5 in Catania (Italy).

Business, Markets and Statistics

Statistically, there´s not a lot happening on Monday, but we will receive the Banking on Climate Chaos: 2024 report, along with the UN World Wildlife Crime report.

In the business world, we will see results from SoftBank Group, Almirall, Vocento, Ferrovial

Traffic and Travel

Across Europe there will be a special traffic police focus on trucks and buses all week.