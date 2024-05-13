



As we get ready to welcome summer there is yet another question being asked by the residents of Orihuela Costa, and that is, “when the municipal company Ildo will begin to provide the maintenance service of their parks and green areas.?

According to municipal sources the date would seem to be 16 June, at best, with, we are told, little room for manoeuvre.

At the moment, the management arrangements have still to be finalised, despite the fact that the Orihuela council the likely start date as Easter. But even if the contract had been finalised it seems that Ildo might not have been quite ready as we are told that the company is still working on it’s budgets for the rental of vehicles and machinery, to comply with the Public Sector Contracts Act.

And that was not the only disappointing made in recent days by the contracts department who announced on Saturday that there had been no bids submitted for the cafeteria service in the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre Cafeteria, so the facility will remain closed for the foreseeable future.