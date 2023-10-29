



There are Halloween events taking place in most municipalities this week, and not all of them are only on the night of Tuesday, so it’s best to check with your local cultural departments for specific details, there will be a mini event on the Orihuela Costa, and as part of their celebrations, Torrevieja will be hosting the short film festival about the horrors of Torrevieja.

Halloween is immediately followed by All Saint’s Day, a national holiday, although many of the bigger shops are staying open, if you’re planning to go to the market however, it’s probably worthwhile checking that’s taking place before you set off, however.

In Torrevieja, a special bus has been laid on until Wednesday to take visitors to the cemetery, and a special operation will take place on Wednesday to control traffic flow, so if you don’t want to go or get stuck in traffic, particularly on Wednesday morning, you might want to avoid the area. The same can be said for most local cemeteries by the way.

Thursday is also a local holiday in Cocentaina.

For classical music fans you have Don Giovanni to look forward to in the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre on Friday, and a soloist’s concert in the Palacio de la Musica.

In Alicante on Thursday a new gastronomic event takes place, extending almost until the end of the month, and based on the consumer bonus scheme where you can buy a voucher which will be worth double what you pay, the difference being that in this case it is to be used to sample some of the food on offer in the provincial capital.

