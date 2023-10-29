



The Guardia Civil arrested two cybercriminals in Torrevieja and Alicante, as suspected members of the Ragnar Locker group, an organisation specialising in extortion through data seizure. The pair are believed to be responsible for crimes committed against 168 companies.

This is an international macro-operation involving eleven countries, which has struck a blow against this group responsible for numerous attacks on critical structures around the world.

In addition to the two arrested in Torrevieja and Alicante, there is a third detainee in Latvia. The ransomware infrastructure has been dismantled in the Netherlands, Germany and Sweden. On the other hand, the data leak website in Sweden has been shut down.

The alleged creator of this popular hijacking program has been located in the Czech Republic. In addition, several searches have been carried out in Ukraine.

The investigation has been led by the French National Gendarmerie, together with the police authorities of the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United States of America.