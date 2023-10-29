



After just two days of surveys by archaeologists from the Arpa Patrimony company, the profile of the historic Turbio, or Mínguez dock in Torrevieja, has been unearthed, clearly exposing the ashlars, large square-cut stones, of the town’s 19th century mooring, the centre of the commercial seafaring and fishing activity in Torrevieja, before the city was able to build its own port.

The Regional Secretary for Health and Social Care, Emilio Argüeso, paid a surprise visit to the ‘under fire’ Savia Nursing home in Villamartin on Monday where, together with Inspectors, he carried out a review of the Orihuela Costa residence following problems highlighted in the home by The Leader, on Tuesday, heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, comes of age, a young lady that is increasingly orbiting Spain’s celebrity universe.