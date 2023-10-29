



HERCULES CF ‘B’ – 6 CD THADER – 1

Things can only get better for CD Rojales, for this latest defeat keeps them rooted to the foot of the Community League southern group. In a week when their Moi Gomez stadium was looking good following completion of the pitch re seeding, a much needed new recruit was secured. Known as Yuyo, Francisco Carcana arrives at Thader having spent time in USA where he was proclaimed champion of the Northwest Conference in 2022.

In the 1st min, Hercules went close to scoring, but their effort sailed over the bar. But the reprieve was short lived, for on 5 mins Sacha crossed for Alvaro to loop the ball over Chema’s head. Sacha went close when he shot over the bar, before a linesman’s flag for offside came to Thader’s rescue, denying Hercules a 2nd goal. An assist from Serhiy found Bernie, who went close to opening the scoring for Thader.

Serhiy tested keeper Angel, as Thader started to grow in confidence. The game was now flowing end to end, when first Sacha headed over Thader’s bar, then Bernie again was just off target. It took a special 30 yard strike to double Hercule’s advantage on 37 mins, but Thader were still battling away.

Fran missed a sitter on 44 mins, when he shot into the side netting, failing to reduce the deficit as half time arrived.

Both teams started the new half with disallowed goals. First, Hercules effort was ruled out for offside, then a Serhiy shot appeared to cross the line, but the ref was unimpressed. Having had numerous chances on goal, Sacha eventually scored, to make it 3-0 to the hosts.

Alvero had a simple tap in for his brace, as Hercules stepped up a gear. A defensive error resulted in Hercules taking a 5 goal lead, but Thader sub Victor scored his teams first goal of the season. It was a fine individual goal by the youngster, who took the ball from his own half before striking a beauty.

With time running out, Hercules scored a 6th goal, to cap another miserable day for Thader. This result leaves Thader still on 1 point from 7 games, whilst Hercules move up into 3rd.

Next Sunday 5 November, ko 11.30 am, Denia will be the visitors to Moi Gomez stadium, Rojales, when hopefully there will be a post match fireworks celebration for the boys in blue and white.