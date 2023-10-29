



Spain’s Jenni Hermoso scored a late winning goal on Friday in a glorious return to the national team following the unwanted kiss controversy that overshadowed La Roja’s World Cup win in August.

The forward struck a left-footed drive in the 89th minute to give the world champions a 1-0 victory after coming on as a second half substitute in the UEFA Women’s Nations League match against Italy in Salerno.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in his very first El Clasico, Jude Bellingham got both goals to secure the win and send Real Madrid back to the top of La Liga.

In the process, he became only the fifth Englishman to score in the world’s biggest club game – the others being Laurie Cunningham, Gary Lineker, Steve McManaman and Michael Owen – and took his tally, since he moved to the Bernabeu in the summer, to 13 goals in 13 games.

We must remember that, at just 20 years of age, this is not Birmingham City or even Borussia Dortmund that Bellingham is carrying on his shoulders. This is Real Madrid. The biggest club in the world. And the young man from Stourbridge is making it look as if he is too good for them. If he carries on like this, soon there will be no worlds left to conquer.

Also on Saturday, Elche came from a goal down to chalk up a fine 2-1 win at the Martinez Valero Stadium, against their great rivals, Tenerife. Goals from Oscar Plano and a 67th minute penalty, converted by Nico Castro, did the damage lifting them into the top half of the table.