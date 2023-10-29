



The Desert Springs Resort, Europe’s only international award-winning luxury family resort and championship desert golf course in the Almeria region of Andalucía, south-east Spain, has been selected to host this year’s 2nd Stage of the DP World TourQualifying School between Thursday 2nd and Sunday 5thNovember 2023.

Desert Springs Director of Golf, Simon Coaker &Mike Stewart,

DP World Tour Qualifying School Director

Since 1976, The Qualifying School has been held at the end of each season to establish which players, not otherwise exempt, will gain their playing privileges on the Tour for the following season through a qualifying competition.

It’s a tough school for one of golf’s most coveted prizes, namely Membership of The DP World Tour and a place among the golfing elite. Along the way, dreams are made and hopes dashed in equal measure. The Qualifying School is held in three stages – dependent on the individual’s status – at a series of venues in the UK and Continental Europe. In the region of 1,000 competitors enter the Qualifying School each year, all aiming for a DP World Tour card, awarded to the top 25 and ties following the Final Stage. A player progressing through all three stages will have to play 252 holes under the most intense pressure.

The leading 25 players (plus those tied for 25th place) will earn Category 15 Membership of The DP World Tour for the following season.

The Indiana Course

DesertSprings Director of Golf, Simon Coaker commented:

“Desert Springs Resort is both delighted and honoured to have been invited to be host to the second stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School for what is now the fifth time.

The Indiana course is a stimulating test of golf, it’s a thinking man’s course, not easy to overpower, offering a variety of shot making challenges to test the skill level of every player and one that requires excellent course management skills.

For Desert Springs Resort and the Indiana course to be part of the journey that the best players in Europe travel, is a factor of both benefit and prestige to all at the Resort.

We very much look forward to welcoming the class of 2023 to Desert Springs Resort and to providing them with a wonderful experience.”

Mike Stewart, DP World Tour Qualifying School Director said:

“We are thrilled to return to Desert Springs Resort once again, for what is now the fifth year.”

We must thank everyone at Desert Springs Resort, particularly Group Sales and Marketing Manager & Director of Golf, Simon Coaker.

He and his team have made an exceptional effort over the years to develop this beautiful resort, and I am sure our players will enjoy the fruits of their labours during the Second Stage Qualifier.”

Below is the schedule for the 2023 DP World Tour Qualifying Second Stage.

Tuesday 31st October Official Practice Day

Wednesday 1st November Official Practice Day

Thursday 2nd November Tournament Round 1

Friday 3rd November Tournament Round 2

Saturday 4th November Tournament Round 3

Sunday 5th November Tournament Round 4

Monday 6th November Reserved in case of bad weather