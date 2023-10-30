



Orihuela town hall has put a contract out to tender for the rental and maintenance of defibrillators that will be distributed throughout the different municipal facilities.

The tender price amounts to 259,385.28 euro, for a lease period of 60 months, for the provision of at least 39 devices, although there is room to increase the figure to 55, giving that a higher bidding score will be awarded to companies that offer a greater number of defibrillators.

The equipment must be semi-automatic external defibrillators, connected to the emergency network of the Community of Valencia. The initial and continued training of people who can use the equipment is also included, adapted to the regulations in force in the region, and comprehensive maintenance and coverage through civil liability insurance.

The council intends to install 10 portable devices, with a carrying case, that will be distributed between the Local Police and emergency services. In addition, depending on the number that is finally acquired, up to 30 devices with a protective box or display case, which will be placed in municipal buildings. Finally, it is intended to install up to 15 pieces of equipment with sufficient protection for outdoor maintenance. Specifically, in municipal parks, yet to be determined.

Furthermore, the document states that if during the contractual period the installation of additional equipment in other municipal offices, whether existing or newly created, is considered, as long as there is a budget allocation, new equipment may be installed applying the same unit prices according to the award and training and maintenance criteria for each team, through the appropriate additional hiring.

The training that the company must carry out will be annual, and for a minimum of 390 people. In this way, the aim is to train municipal personnel and areas linked to Emergencies to learn how to use them if necessary.

Companies have until November 13 to submit their offers.