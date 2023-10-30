



‘The Costa Blanca International Concert Band gave it’s first performance last Saturday 28th October, at the Casa de la Cultura in San Miguel.

Top of the Pops’ was the musical theme and the capacity audience enthusiastically sang along to a varied selection, including the music of Elton John, The Beatles and Queen.

The very talented Diane Diaz was the guest singer as she sang a medley of songs including I only want to be with you, Bobby’s Girl and Top of the World. The evening was a great success for this our first concert and we look forward to many more.

The band will be playing at the Remembrance Service on Sunday 12th.November at Capilla de las Mil Palmeras starting at 11am.

December will be a very busy month for us with many events booked so please watch this space for more details.