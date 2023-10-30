



Los Montesinos is at the heart of one of the Vega Baja regions growing lemons, with a plethora of the citrus fruits being farmed for decades.

However, on the outskirts of the town lies La Herrada, where farmers have turned their hands to growing frutus del dragòn – dragon fruits!

Since the removal of the masses of lemon groves within one entryway to La Herrada many different types of food have been farmed, including broccoli and corn.

In 2022 one area was planted up with dragon fruits, with other fields following suit in 2023.

Dragon fruits – pitaya or pitahaya – is the fruit of several different cactus species indigenous to the region of southern Mexico and along the Pacific coasts of Guatemala, Costa Rica, and El Salvador.

It is cultivated in East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the United States, the Caribbean, Australia, and throughout tropical and subtropical regions of the world.

Following Lars Hassvall asking what the crops were in Montesinos, people came forward, including Siti Khodijah Supardi.

“They are dragon fruits. We planted them in front our house, and my neighbour planted it on their rooftop in Bali. It takes two years to having fruits,” said Siti.

Siti added: “But I think one farm the plants are way too close to each other – the stand must be really strong to make a good structure.

“Well, who cares? It is a different country and different rules – and, of course a treat!”.

Lars said: “Thank you for all the information. I think it’s cool to have dragon fruit fields in Los Montesinos. It is one fruit that I have not tasted – yet.”