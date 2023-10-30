



AMM (A.M. Los Montesinos) celebrated winning the II Football tournament in honour of St Cecilia at the Rafal Joaquín Pastor Municipal football Field, a competition played for by musical bands.

“We won for the second consecutive year, the tournament has far more entries and seven more bands took part this year, a total of 20,” Jose Francisco Paredes Pérez from AMM told The Leader.

Bands competing were: San Fulgencio Musical Union; Unió M. Santa Pola Band; S.U.M. “The Constancy” of Catral; U.M. “The Aurora” of Albatera; S.U.M. Almoradi; S.M. and C. Algorfa; S. New U.M. Rocamora Farm; Orcelitan Lyrical Union; S.U.M. Crevillent; “Rafal Musical Art” Society; Los Montesinos Musical Group; San Bartolomé Musical Union; Redován Musical Union; Bigastro Musical Union Society; Santa Cecilia de Rojales Musical Union; Guardamar Musical Group; Cox’s “La Armónica” Musical Society; City of Torrevieja Musical Society; Dolores Musical Union; Benejúzar Musical Society.

The 2023 competition was staged in Rafal over two days, and Jose said: “In 2022 it was the first time it was played, following an idea conceived in Montesinos and promoted by us.

“As we are winners, next year it will surely be held again, in our town.

“We are very happy to win the 1st Prize, it is the culmination of a great year for our society (MMG).

“Now we have to enjoy November, the month of our Patroness Saint Cecilia, and Sunday the 19th we will feature our new musicians and a Mass will take place in honour of our Patroness. On Saturday the 25th, we will celebrate the traditional ‘Santa Cecilia’ concert.

“This year we will benefit the ADISMON Association of Montesinos, then we will have a convivial dinner at the Frasquitin restaurant in Callosa del Segura.”