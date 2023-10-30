



Costa Blanca Scooterists are alive, well and growing. Ten tenacious members recently strutted their stuff up to the Northern Costa Blanca for three days to enjoy some great scootering and stunning scenery. These stalwarts set off from Torrevieja led by Phil ´Two Satnavs´ and stopped for a welcome lunch at the popular tourist town of Guadalest. From the stunning blue reservoir below a challenging 22km climb and descend a difficult mountain track eventually took the lads back to safety and normal roads to reach our hotel high in the hills, adjacent to the tiny town of Benimaurell – what a view we enjoyed from the top.

The hotel Alahuar proved very Valencian- run, and the late-served dinner menu took some deciphering – and patience. A P/R type photo company was taking some serious pictures in and around the restaurant and this seemed to take priority over the guests´ needs – enough said…

After a full Continental-style breakfast our Belgian friend Luss, a veteran of hugely-impressive European Vespa rallies in different countries took the lead for the second day as we travelled up hills and down dales to enjoy the lovely vistas – at certain points we pulled off the road and posed for perfect picture possibilities. This area is known as the Jalon Valley and the views as we toured were tremendous. Luss took us to the motorcycle museum between Benidorm and Guadalest, a fascinating place for all lovers of two-wheeled classic oldies.

The towns of Campell, Murla, Parcent and Jalon all provided the backdrop to our rides with steep climbs, sharp descents and keen curves, all welcome in our two-wheeled shopping trolley world. Returning to base our ride included a Menu del Dia-type lunch in the tiny village of Bolulla: excellent value at eight euros per head.

The third and final day took us homeward via the picturesque town of Vilajoyosa with its array of houses all painted different colours. Here we enjoyed lunch on the beach, a great ending to another impressive CBS tour enjoyed by all.

WHO WE ARE. Costa Blanca Scooterists are a group of like-minded lads and lasses who ride various types, sizes and shapes of scooters. We have been going for ten years now, the oldest and best group in the region – all are welcome to our friendly group although preferably actually owning a sooter helps. You don’t have to live here permanently but need to at least spend long holidays and come out with us. We meet on Wednesdays and Sundays for a coffee and chat about 10.30am in the centre of San Miguel at a bar just behind the church, you will see our scooters parked there. Wednesdays tend to be the longer rides usually but not always to some pre-arranged venue. We sometimes go as far as Cartagena in the south and the towns of Pinoso inland, the Hondons are regularly visited. Sundays is more domestically-driven, an hour or so´s ride around the area usually gets us back around lunch time. Find us on Facebook where you can apply to join.

SUNDAY 12th NOVEMBER. One of our annual must-do events is Remembrance Day, supporting the British Legion in remembering those who went before and sadly died in service to enable us to live peacefully today. As such we will be turning out as normal in number on Sunday 12th November 2023 at Mil Palmeras church at 11am to pay our respects. Please come and chat with us if you like.

John McG

By John McGregor