



Over the past few years council owned land situated in Orihuela Costa has been sold by the Orihuela Council raising well over 24 million Euros, which has been added to the municipal funds. This figure is substantially less than anticipated, has netted far less than its market values. The land that had been sold was earmarked for various projects deemed important to improve the non-existent facilities of Orihuela Costa.

However, the administration based in Orihuela, being totally blasé about the population living on the coast, decided in their wisdom that the land was surplus to requirements and would raise much needed revenue that could then be invested in new projects in the other districts therefore buying their votes.

Can the long neglected and deprived residents of Orihuela Costa expect that they will see some much-needed council spending being expended on the inhabitants of the coast? If the land sold had been reserved by past administrations for building projects, for the benefit of the community of Orihuela Costa, then surely the money raised by selling off these valuable assets of Orihuela Costa should be spent on Orihuela Costa.

Well, as can be expected, the coast will be lucky if it sees any of the money, and only if councillors honour long agreed promises about public spending, something that history has shown to be very unlikely.

Councillors from the city who have so far ignored the needs of coastal residents have all had their hands out fighting for their share of this windfall.

The tiny village of La Aparecida, with its small population, recorded by its own Facebook page as 2,500 people, saw the completion of its multi-purpose cultural centre, which ran 700,000 euros over budget, resulting in an investigation by the Elche Prosecutors Office. Clearly this tiny village is more significant and important than Orihuela Costa, with its population of 33,500 people, who contribute a hugely disproportional amount of revenue to the income of Orihuela.

And then we reflect on the inequality between the rich and the poor, many of who are relying more frequently on food banks. It is now estimated that there are over 100 families on Orihuela Costa who absolutely depend on them.

This windfall could also be used to fund the welfare system which is practically none existent on the Coast, despite having an ever increasing ageing population; perhaps a day care centre, an Alzheimer’s / Dementia Centre, Mental Health Centre, which can include a centre for the disabled, deaf and blind. meals on wheels, home help etc.

Unfortunately the perception in Orihuela is that because Orihuela Costa is a wealthy area it residents don’t deserve such services, despite the selling off of our land and being the biggest contributor to the councils overall revenue. We get the least compared to the rest of the municipality.

Money raised from the sale of Orihuela Costa assets should be spent on Orihuela Costa. The taxpayers and businesses of Orihuela Costa have a right to expect that they have council services hat are at least equal to the inhabitants of Orihuela city with a population equal to the coast.

Make sure you fight for equality and that you use your vote wisely to stop this blatant discrimination of Orihuela Costa.