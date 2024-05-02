In Thursday’s Spanish news, cinema for seniors relaunched offering cheap tickets to the flicks, Gran Canaria hospitality partner facing prison for unfair administration, and uniform and clothing enforcement limits clarified.
The special traffic operation continues through the weekend in Castilla la Mancha, Madrid and Valencia in connection with the Labour Day holiday on Wednesday.
Caravaca de la Cruz in Murcia celebrates their local holiday, as does Dos Hermanas in Seville.
May 2, 2 de Mayo, is a special date for the Community of Madrid. That day commemorates the 1808 uprising in which the people of Madrid rose up against the French occupation (immortalized in Goya ‘s paintings). The Community of Madrid organises many activities to celebrate it, and an eternal flame can be seen at the monument marking the event.
It’s a big day for finances today as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) publishes their Economic Outlook, and they also partake in the Ministerial Council Meeting.
Spanish News Headlines
The Spanish Government has relaunched a popular initiative aimed at ensuring senior citizens can have a nice and affordable day or evening out, with cheap tickets to the cinema
under their Cine Sénior campaign.
With this program, people aged 65 or over can go to the cinema on Tuesdays at a reduced price of 2 euro, in any of the 420 exhibition spaces throughout Spain that have accepted the measure promoted by the Ministry of Culture. Together, there are more than 3,000 projection screens distributed throughout the territory. As a novelty compared to the first edition, tickets can be purchased both at the ticket offices of the exhibition halls and by electronic means.
The First Section of the Provincial Court of Las Palmas will hear evidence from today, Thursday, against a hospitality venue partner from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria for an alleged crime of unfair administration.
The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that he signed contracts behind the backs of his partners that caused economic damage of 49,000 euro to the company and therefore requests a sentence of six months in prison with special disqualification for the right to passive suffrage during the time of the sentence, in addition to compensation to the other manager of the company.
A recent ruling by the Supreme Court has once again reignited the debate about uniforms and employee clothing, and to what extent a business can impose a certain uniform
. According to the ruling, the union demand wanted to eliminate the possibility that employees, security guards at department stores, would have to wear ties in the summer, due to weather reasons.
Luis San José, labour lawyer and partner at AGM Abogados, explained that the limitations on clothing and uniforms required in the workplace. “The limit is marked by what has been previously agreed between the self-employed and employees, on the one hand, and on the other, whether or not it harms the dignity of the worker. If the uniform affects the dignity of the worker, the case could be successfully taken to court.”
Traffic and Travel
The roads will be busier than normal due to the holidays this week, Wednesday being a national holiday, and Thursday a significant day for Madrid. A special traffic operation will take place in various areas from Tuesday and through the weekend.
Remember to check the traffic and weather conditions before you set off, and plan your journey in advance.
