



The Provincial Court in Alicante has sentenced a Lithuanian woman of Russian origin to five years in prison, after she strangled her 78-year-old mother with a rope while she was resting in a bed at her home in Torrevieja.

Originally facing a trial by jury in July in Elche, where the woman faced 26 years in prison, the prosecutor and defence reached an agreement of conformity and reduced the sentence to five years by modifying the accusation of murder to manslaughter and applying the incomplete defence of mental anomaly, the mitigation of late confession and the aggravating factor of kinship.

The facts declared proven in the sentence handed down by the presiding magistrate, Francisco Javier Saravia, occurred in June 2021 in Torrevieja.