A curious passenger at Alicante-Elche Airport embarked on a quest to find out why the departure screens at the Costa Blanca airport were showing a flight to Murcia, an airport just over 70 kilometres away.

Unable to find the answer at the airport, where staff just assumed it was a mistake, FlightRadar24 was the next port of call which shows that the flight does indeed exist, although it is not possible to board.

The flight, TB1187, covers a route between the Belgian city of Ostend and the Region of Murcia, via Alicante, and as the operator, TUI, subsequently explained, it is a “triangle flight” that carries passengers between Alicante and Murcia and Belgium, but not between the two Spanish cities.

This flight takes place regularly on Wednesdays and Saturdays until November.

