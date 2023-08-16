



The Torrevieja Health Department has put out to tender the contract for the supply and installation of five workstations, three for Digital Radiology and two for Mammography, for the Radiology Unit of the Torrevieja Health Department, for an amount of 56,000 euro.

The objective of the contract is to renew the current equipment, since according to the specifications “in the Radiology service at this time, the diagnostic workstations that are being used have reached their end of cycle and require an essential renovation so that the professional work is effective”.

The department also points out the importance of these teams, since currently the treatment of patients from all specialties is largely based on diagnostic imaging studies, which is why the number of examinations in diagnostic imaging services has grown exponentially, turning workstations into essential tools in the work of healthcare personnel.

The specifications list the technical details of these stations, which must contain the latest technology. In addition, the contract establishes the maintenance service, which details that the maximum replacement time for a damaged monitor or any workstation component, during the guarantee period, will be 48 hours, from the notification of the incident.

Companies have until August 24 to present their offers. Once the contract has been awarded, the execution period for the installation of these five radiology posts is two months.

In June, the hospital took delivery of new state-of-the-art magnetic resonance equipment that the Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health acquired through the Investment Plan in High Technology Equipment of the National Health System (INVEAT). The new equipment, valued at more than 790,000 euro, was scheduled to see its first patients in July.