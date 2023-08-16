



The Orihuela Council has received a new supply of spares parts for the containers and dustbins used across the municipality, with which it staff will be able to repair more than a hundred municipally owned side-load containers.

The cost of the spare parts amounts to 57,172.50 euros, with the same amount also included in the budget for the next financial year 2024. These spare parts are necessary to repair broken containers and bins as well as those that have been vandalised.

The Councilor for Street Cleaning and USW, Rocío Ortuño, has announced that in the next few days service workers will begin to repair the containers.