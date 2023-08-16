



Line up – line up at the gate, and when the whistle blows our six sunbeds laid out beside the pool basking in the sun, all with cushions, will be available to fight over. Not quite the same as Benidorm or the Costa del Sol, but the views across the valley are stunning.

Have you heard the story of Mr and Mrs Ida Queue and family, it really is an everyday story of how to get to a beach to fight over sun beds. To achieve that, this mythical family representing those who wish to go to a seaside on holiday, need to spend previous times of the year waiting in line at the supermarket and the petrol pumps, and even chatting to neighbours while waiting for the school to release the young one.

Off they go on the holiday of their choice somewhere in the sun – ah, but first line up to park the car, get in the queue for the flight desk, there is another group of people waiting for coffee – and then a long line that needs to be joined for security, before linking to the end of a line who are anxious to find a tiny cramped seat on the aircraft.

On arrival at their destination, it’s queueing again to get off the plane and then another column for security, before waiting in line to rescue the luggage, and then join a string of people to get on the coach for the hotel where another line of people is waiting to book into their room.

It puzzles me, and while I agree everyone has their own way of living, why, after all that, would you want to get up early to get in a queue for a sun bed. But as I say everyone to his own.

CANCELLED OPERATION

I have written stories concerning transgender before, this is different and frightening.

First, I understand trying to follow the trans world is complicated as I am told there are currently 109 trendy groups including furry animals.

Day to day in the UK we see the National Health Service crumbling as doctors and then nurses, or is it the other way round, are going on strike leaving patients, all seven and half million of them, needing care.

I don’t think lack of money is the problem, as the organisation consumes a large chunk of the UK’s income, the change came when there were no Matrons running their own departments, instead businessmen/women treating health care as a conglomerate.

I think there is more to it than that and as I have said before in this column – ‘morale’ is important among the staff – certainly, in my opinion the ‘woke’ attitude that has swept through the organisation in the last half a dozen years or more, is part of, if not all, of the problem.

Without happy and contented operatives who are pleased to be working in an environment they are familiar with and understand, no organisation can survive or work efficiently.

One would think, okay, I am old fashioned and probably not everyone would agree with me, but back to my thinking, a body of people who are dedicated to healing and caring when a person is ill and in need of surgery, they would not question the need to heal, a history that dates back to time itself.

However, in my opinion these professionals would have no desire to change the names of body parts and would be sad and depressed at the need to.

In the following event, there was no thought of caring; it was more important for the protection of the woke ideology and a trans person. As the patient in the story said, “I don’t mind calling a person by whatever name they want to use but I draw a line at a man being a female”.

There are similar stories to this but this one is quite different. We are in a private room in the Princess Grace Hospital in London, where Teresa Steele, it is reported a retired solicitor, is with a nurse having preoperative assessments, including intimate swabs. The procedure was to take place two days after this event.

She, that is Teresa, is reported at being surprised when, after a knock, the door opens and a nurse comes into the room wearing lipstick, which she says was obvious they had just put on, also eye and other makeup, and wearing a blond wig. At first her thought was they had made a mistake on entering the wrong room and then she realised it was a man.

Teresa had made it clear before the process, she only wanted female staff to attend to her, and as a result complained about the trans nurse entering her room asking for assurances that her wishes would be carried out.

It is alleged that, in response, the CEO sent her an email cancelling the operation.

It is also reported the retired solicitor has quoted from the Equality Act that she is right in her thinking, but it did not change her plight as she was in painful discomfort and eventually was rushed to A & E where, to save her life, she was operated on.

So, there we have a hospital more interested in the use and protection of the strange woke language perpetrating the medical profession, also protecting the rights of a person who says ‘he is she’ rather than the care of a very ill patient needing lifesaving surgery.

DON’T MENTION HEAT

We have a thermometer on a tile and glued to the wall. On September 16th, 2010, we held a garden party to celebrate ten years in Spain. On that day that little measuring device rose to its limit, fifty degrees or one twenty Fahrenheit – in this hot spell it has not made it to forty-one. Just saying – Take care.

www.facebook.com / percy chattey books