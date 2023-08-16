



Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport registered a total of 1,713,090 passengers this July, an increase of 12.7% compared to the same month in 2022. Of the total number of travellers, 1,484,306 travelled on international flights, 14.7% more than last July, and 226,503 were on national routes, 0.8% more than last year.

Thus, 10,584 aircraft took off from the Elche infrastructure last month, exceeding the movements of the same period of the previous year by 8.2%. A total of 579,627 travellers arrived from the United Kingdom or went to the British Isles, followed by Norway, with 122,587 travellers; Germany, with 103,885; The Netherlands, with 98,930; and Sweden, with 83,726.

Alicante-Elche Airport closes the first seven months of 2023 with a figure of 8,785,549 passengers, which also implies a growth of 21.6% with the previous year, in addition to increasing by 12.1 % of flights from January to July with a total of 56,413 routes.

Meanwhile, at the southern end of the area, the Region of Murcia International Airport, known by many as Corvera, registered a total of 497,566 travellers between January and July. This figure represents an increase of 6% compared to the same period in 2022.

Of the total number of passengers, 493,816 used commercial flights and 450,341 of them corresponded to international traffic, 6% more than in the first seven months of the previous year.

Regarding the movement of aircraft, a total of 3,839 operated at the airport between January and July (0.4% more than in 2022). Of these operations, 3,493 were of a commercial nature, and international traffic was the majority, with a total of 3,020 flights.

During the month of July, 117,459 passengers used the facilities of the Región de Murcia International Airport, which also registered 819 landing and take-off operations.

Because you’re no doubt itching to know, the year before San Javier airport closed (2018), there were 1,273,424 passengers served, and so, for the 7 months of this year Corvera saw 71,000 per month on average, whereas San Javier in its last year averaged 106,000 per month. In fact, San Javier outperformed Corvera, and by a considerable margin, every year for the 15 years of data available prior to closing.