



The Costa Blanca will host sailors from around the globe in the Europa OP 2023 International One Metre Class European Championship, from October 7 to 13, organised by the Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja together with the One Metre Class Association (IOMICA).

The event will bring together 80 sailors representing 14 countries: Germany, Argentina, Austria, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Spain.

The Croatian Zvonko Jelacic is the strongest rival and the one everyone wants to beat and that is what the other 79 sailors are going to work on, highlighting among all of them the French Olivier Cohen (current world champion) and Alexis Carré, the Italian Pierluigi Puthod and the British Rob Walsh, without forgetting the great Spanish asset Guillermo Beltri, from the RCN of Torrevieja, who finished sixth in the World Cup in Croatia.

Spain, being the host country, is the one with the greatest participation, it does so with 12 sailors. Both Croatia and France arrive at the Torrevieja regatta with 11 sailors each. Great Britain and Italy will be represented by 9, while Norway will do so with 4, Germany, Portugal and Poland with 3, Austria with 2 and Chile, Argentina, Denmark and Hungary with 1.

Sorry, forgot to mention, they are tiny boats, hence the one metre reference, and radio controlled.