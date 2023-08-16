



Caesalpinia Gilliesii – commonly called the Yellow Bird of Paradise or Dwarf Yellow Poinciana – is one of the most exotic amongst the world of plants.

An attractive, deciduous shrub or small tree, it will beautifully decorate your garden in July and August, with large yellow clusters of flowers that rise above ornamental leaves.

Their long red stamen protrude from every funnel shaped flower, which look like splashes of fiery lava.

An ideal plant for the Mediterranean climate, as all they need is exposure to full sun, along with average temperatures of 15-25ºC.

They will not tolerate frost; with soil to be well-drained and rich in humus, with a constant water supply.

You can propagate by seeds, cuttings, or dividing plants. The easiest is by taking softwood cuttings in the spring and early summer. Simply sever the stem between the leaf joints or nodes, just below a node.

There is a beneficial value to the plant, as butterflies and honeybees are attracted to its flowers, in search of nectar, food, shelter and protection.

16