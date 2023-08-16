



After touring the world following more than 5,000 performances in front of audiences of over 5 million, Peter Pan, the Musical, returns to Spain, in a completely a Spanish production that has captivated the hearts of millions of people.

It will land at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre on October 14 and 15, with 4 unique performances. Premiered in 6 countries and with more than 5,000 performances including at such illustrious venues as the Garrick Theatre in London, it is a blockbuster performance by Theatre Properties and Grupo Eventix which has now been seen by more than 5 million people.

It is one of the most successful Spanish musicals of all time. This national tour features a revamped production that integrates the latest theatrical technology in lights, sound, scenery and flights to recreate the magic of this legendary story. From the recreation of a dream in a London house where Wendy, John and Michael first meet Peter, to the “Jolly Roger”, the pirate ship of the feared Captain Hook, with all his crew on board.

So Torrevieja once again has a musical by Cultura Torrevieja, after the success of The Hole X and Cruz de Navajas. Neverland and the famous story of Peter Pan come to life in this Spanish blockbuster. This great musical, suitable for all ages, has become the reference musical on the national cultural scene. Adults and children will be able to enjoy this great show on the 14 and 15 October.

Tickets can be purchased now at the Municipal Theatre Box Office and on the culturatorrevieja.com website.