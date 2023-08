The Alicante Provincial Council Firefighters have rescued an eagle owl specimen in the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada, bringing the total number rescued so far this year to three.

The bird of prey was inside a water storage facility about 6 metres deep, so the Torrevieja Park firefighters had to climb down the walls of the water tank by using ropes.

The eagle owl was transferred to the Alicante Wild Fauna Recovery Centre, where it is recovering from the accident.