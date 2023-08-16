



The Plenary Hall of the Torrevieja City Council has welcomed 9 new agents to the force who will increase the number of officers to 142. The welcoming ceremony was attended by the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, the councillor for Police, Security and Emergencies, Federico Alarcón, and the councillor for Personnel, María José Ruiz.

Councillor Ruiz said that the new officers now have to attend and pass a training course organised by the IVASPE (Valencian Institute of Public Security) after which they will be appointed as career officers.