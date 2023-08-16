



The Museum of the Sea and Salt, located in Calle Patricio Pérez, has reopened its doors to the public following a much-needed refurbishment of the facility.

It is now open every day from Tuesday to Saturday. The opening hours from Tuesday to Friday are from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; On Saturdays the opening hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

On Sundays and Mondays the museum will be closed.

This refurbishment was carried out to update the image of the museum to a more modern, comprehensive and accessible centre. The premises has been completely redecorated, as well as the placement of many more information panels which have been divided into three sections: Torrevieja and the Sea, Torrevieja and la Sal, and Torrevieja and its History; in which the history of the city is explained from a historical and ethnographic point of view. This narrative discourse, at the same time, is reinforced with the objects to which the history of the panels can relate.

Alongside these studies and collections, a QR code has been created, which is linked to a web page where you can find the exhibition panels in both Spanish and English, and, in the near future, audio guides will also be available, as well as panels in other languages ​​and additional information.