



Officers from the National Police arrested three individuals, two of them in the town of Guardamar del Segura, thus finally dismantling a criminal organisation dedicated to the theft of high-end vehicles.

The police investigation began a year ago after the theft of a vehicle in Alicante. The agents managed to locate the car, which was in the process of being dismantled, in a house in Torrellano (Elche). Then, three men were arrested as the main suspects in the commission of this theft and the agents seized multiple tools that they had used such as frequency inhibitors, key cloners and lock picks. Police officers also seized 110 grams of cocaine arranged in doses for retail sale and recovered another stolen car.

In this first phase of the investigation, the agents arrested the three people for the alleged crimes of vehicle theft, documentary falsification, theft and drug trafficking.

The investigation continued because they found more anonymous fingerprints on the stolen vehicles. Thanks to international police collaboration, another possible perpetrator of Polish nationality was identified, who had criminal records both in his country and in Germany. The man had a European Arrest Warrant for Extradition (OEDE) issued by Poland for belonging to a criminal organisation dedicated to vehicle theft.

In addition to this man, two more members of this organisation dedicated to the theft of high-end vehicles were identified, who resided in Guardamar del Segura where they had two clandestine workshops from which the organisation operated.

Finally, the agents began the operational exploitation phase, making four entries and house searches, authorized by court order, in the towns of Elche, Aspe and Guardamar del Segura.

In the searches, the agents recovered two stolen vehicles, one of them stolen the day before the police action and involved a large number of sophisticated tools and electronic devices intended for the theft of vehicles, such as starting devices, frequency inhibitors, key cloners for different brands of vehicles, especially high-end vehicles, numerous counterfeit number plates, cash, documentation, and a simulated gun.

The three men were arrested for the alleged commission of the crimes of vehicle theft, document falsification and belonging to a criminal organisation. Subsequently, they were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Courts of Torrevieja and Aspe, which agreed provisional detention for the three, leaving one of them at the disposal of the Central Investigating Court of the National Court, which is in charge of resolving the European Order.