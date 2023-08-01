



The Torrevieja Hospital has incorporated 30 tablets which will be displayed at the foot of a patients bed to assist with the monitoring of nursing work

The new devices will allow better monitoring of ulcers, burns and wounds, as they make it possible to attach images that provide added value to care. Not only is the lesion explained in detail, but it’s graphic information is added to the patient’s clinical history for all those authorised to see. The inclusion of this technology at the bedside has a highly positive effect on patient safety

The starting point is always the identification bracelet that is worn by the patient. Once the nurse scans the code, she accesses the patient’s information and, from thereon, records each of the care procedures she carries out. In this way she is not required to enter the data later in the patient’s clinical history through a computer. This saves time and, above all, it is safer because it does not lead to confusion.

The module has a practical, intuitive and easy-to-use interface. With one click at the foot of the bed, the nursing team can obtain all the treatment information related to the patient, avoiding unnecessary travel and allowing direct communication with the pharmacy service, which also has access to part of this interface to be able to digitally review the incidents reflected by the nursing staff, as well as managing the medication needs of each patient.