



Los Montesinos celebrated the 40th Anniversary of the creation of the Montesinos Musical Group, with a spectacular concert held in the Plaza Sagrado Corazón.

Opera soprano star Carmen Muñoz and tenor Jose Manuel Màs performed, ending with standing ovation from the appreciative audience.

The MMG President José Francisco Paredes Pérez was presented with a plaque by mayor Jose Manuel Butron, highlighting the group’s success over the last four decades.

The MMG won the Spanish regional groups championships in Alicante this year, reaching the Grand finals in Valencia in October.

CD Montesinos football club new President Joni Lorente was also presented with a plaque by mayor Butron to celebrate the club’s 50th Anniversary.

“On the occasion of our 33rd Anniversary of our Segregation we have renamed two streets.

“One with the name of our Montesinos Musical Group, celebrating its 40th anniversary, and another with the name of Club Deportivo Montesinos for its 50th anniversary.

“Congratulations to both associations. Thanks for your great work,” said Mayor Butron.

Hundreds of people from the Vega Baja town joined in with the celebrations. Mayor Butron added: “It was a spectacular concert by the Montesinos Musical Group on the occasion of its 40th Anniversary. The people of Los Montesinos are proud of their band. Congratulations.”

Election of Queens and Ladies 2023 were also announced in the Plaza Sagrado Corazón, revealing the Queens and Ladies, both children and adults, for the Patron Saint Festivities of 2023.