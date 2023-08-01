



San Fulgencio has announced the list of events that will take place in the municipality, in honour of the Virgen de la Paz. The councillor for Fiestas, Laura Bernabé, and the councillor for Tourism, Paulino Herrero, have outlined the programme of activities, which will take place from Friday 4 to Sunday 6 August in the urbanisation area.

Bernabé confirmed that the festivities will take place in Calle Amsterdam, opposite the Tourist Office, where from 20:00 on Friday, the celebrations will kick off with the opening speech by our Councillor for Tourism. Afterwards, at 20:30, there will be a concert by the group Kar P Diem, followed by a performance by the group Mr. Hyde at 22:00. From 23:00 hours, “we will enjoy the first foam party of the weekend, and then end the day with the best disco-mobile music.”

The celebrations will continue the following day, Saturday 5, with the Bon Jovi tribute band Midnight Riders performing from 18:30. At 20:30 it will be the turn of the singer Bella Luna and their melodies.

The ‘Cena del sobaquillo’ will begin at 21:00. The Town Hall “will provide tables and chairs for all those attending to enjoy this shared dinner, which they will bring themselves”, explained the councillor.

Those interested in attending can reserve a space by contacting the Tourist Office on 966 79 0021, or the municipal library on 966 79 4517.

Afterwards, and following the fireworks display at 23:45 hours, those attending “will be able to enjoy a second foam party session, followed by DJ music to continue the celebrations,” said Bernabé.

The councillor for Tourism, Paulino Herrero, added that Sunday 6 August will be the day dedicated to the Virgen de la Paz, “with a solemn mass in her honour at 10:00 hours officiated by our parish priest, D. Ramón Belda”.

From 11:00 a.m. onwards, there will then be a parade through the streets of the urbanisation with a batucada show. In addition, from 12:00 hours, we will be able to enjoy children’s games and inflatables for all ages. The festive day will end with a giant paella for all those attending, which will be distributed at lunchtime, from 14:00 hours.

The councillor for Tourism also wanted to invite all local residents, “and all those who visit our municipality during these days, to take part in these activities, which will allow us to spend pleasant moments with our friends, while at the same time bringing us together as a great community”.