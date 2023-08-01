



The Councilor for Animal Protection has launched the campaign for the implantation of microchips, passports and rabies vaccine in dogs for another year. This municipal campaign began on July 31 and will end on September 31, 2023, or when the finance runs out.

The Councilor, Elisabet Marcos, explained that the objective of this campaign is “to support the residents of Pilar de la Horadada who care for a pet by offering them reduced prices thanks to the Council subsidy”. The prices, applying the aid discount, are as follows: microchip implantation: 22 euros, Passport issue: 10 euros, anti-rabies vaccination: 10 euros.

Marcos offered her thanks to all the veterinary clinics in the municipality “because they are supporting the campaign.” They are: El Pilar Veterinary Clinic, Sureste Veterinary Clinic, Pelo-Pico-Pata Veterinary Clinic and Moby Dick Veterinary Clinic.

To claim the discount, the individual must request the authorisation through the electronic headquarters or in person at the Citizen Attention Service (SAC) of the town council. The prior application form for the discount can be found on the municipal website (www.pilardelahoradada.org).

The Department of Animal Protection will make a preliminary check in the municipal register of the owner’s data, and will issue an authorsation for the dog and the veterinary clinic where the service is to be performed.

If you have any questions, you can contact the councillor by email sanidadanimal@pilardelahoradada.org.