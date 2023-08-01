



On Friday 11th August the Campoamor Theatre, from the Campoamor Yacht Club, will present the play El Crédito (The Credit) by the prestigious Spanish playwright Jordi Galcerán.

The play has been premiered in both Madrid and Barcelona to great acclaim. It is being staged by the Elche theatre company SaharaTeatre.

It is a good opportunity for the residents and tourists of Orihuela Costa to see quality theatre in the area.

Critics have said of the play “Well constructed and perfect in its dramatic architecture, the comedy El Crédito is Jordi Galcerán in his purest form: funny lines and repartee, colloquial writing, hilarious situations, characters with depth, unexpected twists and a well-honed plot.

The play starts with a man who tries, honestly, to get a bank manager to grant him a small loan which is absolutely necessary for him to continue with his life. He has no guarantees or properties, only his “word of honour.” The branch manager’s refusal places the two of them in a very delicate and hilarious situation. As usual with this author, each twist of the plot is a surprise which keeps us on the edge of our seat until the end.