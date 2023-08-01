



The Department of Culture has programmed “Nights of Culture”, which will bring different activities to Orihuela Costa during the month of August. This was announced on Tuesday by the, Gonzalo Montoya, who explained that all of the events will take place at 9:30 p.m. on the Explanada de Playa Flamenca, with free admission.

The children’s play “The Little Mermaid”, directed by Pedro Llaudes from Orihuela, will be performed on Thursday August 10.

For the following two weeks, the company East End Producciones will present the work “Paris” on August 17 and, on the 24th, a theatrical concert entitled “Music and poetry for the soul”, by the Symphony Orchestra, and dedicated to the poetry of Miguel Hernández.

“It is about celebrating the work of our universal poet, through the performing arts together with the lively culture of Orihuela and its coastline during the month of August”, said Montoya.