



Following their 1-0 success against Real Murcia earlier in the week, about 1,000 people turned up to watch Zaragoza contest on Friday night against another local outfit in FC Cartagena.

Uncharacteristically in a pre-season friendly this was a much more frenetic affair with both sides contesting every ball. Indeed it was much closer to a league match than we would expect at this stage of the season with Cartagena’s centre-back Alcalá, showing rather too much aggression which resulted in his 49th minute dismissal.

During the first forty-five minutes the two teams were characterized by their fight and dedication, never giving up a lost ball and constantly chasing down every move.

Puche put Zaragoza ahead in the first quarter of an hour with Ortuño quickly levelling the score just 5 minutes later. There were plenty of chances for both sides but the score remained at 1-1 as they went into the half time break.

At the beginning of the second half, FC Cartagena were reduced to ten men following the expulsion of Alcalá, which saw Zaragoza spending much more time in front of the Efesé goal, forcing Marc Martínez to make a number of great saves. But finally, with just 10 minutes of the match remaining, Zaragoza got the winning goal through Toni Moya.

Both sides now look forward to the start of the Segunda Division in less than two weeks time